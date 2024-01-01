8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition

Mapping
Assign the buttons with the functionality to your liking.
Macro
Customize to complete specific tasks and adapt to different scenarios.
Meet the new C64 Edition from the 8BitDo Keyboard line. Packed with programmable keys and an intuitive control panel.
Compatible with Windows and Android.
87 Keys
N-key rollover
Aluminum plate
Hot-swappable PCB
Kailh Box White Switches V2
Double-Shot ABS
3 modes
Programmable keys
Volume knob
Top mount style
Meticulously crafted offering the perfect balance of quality and functionality.
Windows 10(1903) and above
Android 9.0 and above
Like the 8BitDo Arcade Stick, our keyboard features an independent control panel.
Say goodbye to complex shortcuts. Enjoy effortless operations with just a turn and a click.
Connect via Bluetooth, 2.4G wireless, or wired. With its ABS double-shot keycaps and a consistent feel from a top-mount structure, it combines durability with a seamless typing experience.
The specially designed 8BitDo Dual Super Buttons and Super Stick offer large, programmable keys.
Set macros or map anything to them instantly without using software.
Our Ultimate Software V2 lets you effortlessly configure your programmable keys.
Switch key mappings on the fly and take advantage of powerful macro functions for a personalized performance.
Assign the buttons with the functionality to your liking.
Customize to complete specific tasks and adapt to different scenarios.