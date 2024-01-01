Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition

Meet the new C64 Edition from the 8BitDo Keyboard line. Packed with programmable keys and an intuitive control panel.
Compatible with Windows and Android.

Pre-order on Amazon now (US)
87 Keys

87 Keys

N-key rollover

N-key rollover

Aluminum plate

Aluminum plate

Hot-swappable PCB

Hot-swappable PCB

Kailh Box White Switches V2

Kailh Box White Switches V2

Dye-sub PBT

Double-Shot ABS

3 modes

3 modes

Programmable keys

Programmable keys

Volume knob

Volume knob

Top mount style

Top mount style

Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition

The C64 Edition

Meticulously crafted offering the perfect balance of quality and functionality.

Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition
Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition

Hot-swappable PCB

Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition

Magnetic adapter compartment

Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition

Classic power status LED

Compatibility

Windows

Windows

Windows 10(1903) and above

android

Android

Android 9.0 and above

  Watch Video >
Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition

Simplicity at its Best:
Independent Control Panel

Like the 8BitDo Arcade Stick, our keyboard features an independent control panel.
Say goodbye to complex shortcuts. Enjoy effortless operations with just a turn and a click.

Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition
Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition

Ultra-Compatibility

Connect via Bluetooth, 2.4G wireless, or wired. With its ABS double-shot keycaps and a consistent feel from a top-mount structure, it combines durability with a seamless typing experience.

Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition

Designed with Love

Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition

Game changer:
Super Buttons and Super Stick

The specially designed 8BitDo Dual Super Buttons and Super Stick offer large, programmable keys.
Set macros or map anything to them instantly without using software.

Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition
Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition
Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition
Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition

8BitDo Ultimate Software V2 on PC

Our Ultimate Software V2 lets you effortlessly configure your programmable keys.
Switch key mappings on the fly and take advantage of powerful macro functions for a personalized performance.

Learn more
Mapping

Mapping

Assign the buttons with the functionality to your liking.

Macro

Macro

Customize to complete specific tasks and adapt to different scenarios.

Retro Mechanical Keyboard - C64 Edition

Available also in N and Fami Editions

Learn more

Tech Specs

Compatibility

  • Windows 10(1903) and above
  • Android 9.0 and above

    • Dimension / Weight

  • Keyboard: 376.6*169.6*46.8mm / 1050g
  • Dual Super Buttons: 160.2*74.6*32.3mm / 270g
  • Super Stick: 75*75*80mm / 150g

    • Connectivity

  • Bluetooth® 5.0
  • Wireless 2.4G
  • Wired USB

    • Battery Type / Battery Life

  • 2000mAh Li-on battery, rechargeable
  • 200 use hours with 4 hours charging time

    • Special Features

  • 87 keys
  • Kailh Box White switches V2
  • Hot-swappable PCB
  • Support n-key rollover
  • Double-shot ABS keycaps with SA profile
  • Programmable buttons
  • Top mount style
  • Fast-mapping on Super Buttons (no software needed)
  • Support 8BitDo Ultimate Software V2

    • Includes

  • 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard x 1
  • 8BitDo Dual Super Buttons x 1
  • 8BitDo Super Stick x1
  • 2.4G adapter x 1
  • USB cable x 1
  • Instruction manual x 1
  • 8BitDo Fun Stickers x 2